FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Isaria Wohnbau FY EBIT up at EUR 27.8 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 9:17 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Isaria Wohnbau FY EBIT up at EUR 27.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* FY EBIT of 27.8 million euros ($30.68 million) (2014: 21.6 million euros) and consolidated earnings after taxes of 8.1 million euros (2014: 9.2 million euros)

* Company is seeking to increase its annual revenue to around 300 million euros per year over next five years

* Seeking to increase its annual revenue to around 300 million euros per year over next five years

* Total revenue in 2015 of 92.2 million euros (2014: 160.2 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.