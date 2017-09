March 8 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* Has been awarded a deal to supply radar systems in Pudong International Airport in Shanghai and two other Chinese airports: Dalian and Shenyang

* Says catalog price of A-SMGCS radar systems is 8 million euros ($8.8 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)