March 8 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG :

* Wins so far largest order for Ascom Myco smartphones

* Major North European state-of-the-art hospital awarded Ascom with an order of 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.81 million) that includes 2,000 Ascom Myco smartphones and associated service contracts Source text: bit.ly/1ntYNR4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9925 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)