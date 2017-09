March 8 (Reuters) - Effecten Spiegel AG :

* To raise dividend for fiscal 2015 from 0.75 euros to 0.80 euros per ordinary and preference share

* FY net income of 3.153 million euros ($3.48 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)