BRIEF-Van Lanschot FY underlying result up 11 pct at 60.1 mln euros
March 9, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Van Lanschot FY underlying result up 11 pct at 60.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot NV :

* FY underlying result rises to 60.1 million euros ($66.0 million) (2014: 54.2 million euros)

* FY net profit works out at 42.8 million euros (2014: 108.7 million euros, on back of a one-off net pension gain of 54.5 million euros)

* FY assets under management grow 14 pct to 50.2 billion euros(year-end 2014: 44.1 billion euros)

* FY income from operating activities is 520.6 million euros vs 547.0 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend increase: 0.45 euros per share (2014: 0.40 euros per share)

* Ongoing investments in growth likely to push back achievement of efficiency ratio target

* “We expect to achieve our 60-65% efficiency target by a later date than 2017 as originally envisaged”

* Capital base increases to a CET I ratio of 16.3 pct (year-end 2014: 14.6 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

