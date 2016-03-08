BRIEF-Inficon Holding Q4 sales down at $71.1 million

March 8 (Reuters) - Inficon Holding AG :

* Outlook 2016: sales exceeding $300 million and operating income margin of 15 pct planned

* Q4 sales of $71.1 million, 17.7 pct below record-high prior- year figures

* Proposes to annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for April 28 to distribute per share 13.00 Swiss francs out of capital reserves

* Q4 operating income of $11.1 million or 15.6 pct(Q4 2014: $18.7 million; 21.7 pct)