BRIEF-Feintool International Holding FY oper profit down at CHF 32.9 mln
March 8, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Feintool International Holding FY oper profit down at CHF 32.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* Generated sales of 508.9 million Swiss francs ($512.33 million)in the 2015 financial year, which corresponds to an increase of 1.1 pct

* FY reported operating profit of 32.9 million Swiss francs - a decrease of 6.4 pct

* FY generated net income of 20.1 million Swiss francs, corresponding to a margin of 3.9 pct

* To propose to the annual general meeting on April 19 an unchanged dividend from capital contribution reserves of 1.50 Swiss francs per share

* Is expecting business performance to be positive in 2016

* Anticipates in 2016 sales growth of 5 pct to around 530 million Swiss francs and an EBIT margin of approx. 7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9933 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

