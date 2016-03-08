BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment FY oper income before revaluation CHF 21.7 mln

March 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG :

* Increase by 13.2 pct of FY operating income before revaluation to 21.7 million Swiss francs ($21.86 million)

* Substantial 24.8 pct increase of FY net profits excluding revaluation effects to 12.6 million francs or 5.05 francs per share

* Board of directors proposes an 0.20 franc increased distribution of 3.40 francs per share

* Company expects 2016 a net profit which should be broadly in line with the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1W54Pne Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9926 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)