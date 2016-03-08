FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Firstrand says grew normalised earnings up 9 pct for six months to Dec. 2015
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 8, 2016 / 6:22 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Firstrand says grew normalised earnings up 9 pct for six months to Dec. 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Firstrand Ltd

* Firstrand grew normalised earnings 9% and produced an roe of 23.4% for six months to december 2015

* Group’s nii increased 9%, benefiting from ongoing growth in advances (+12%) and deposits (+12%)

* Headline earnings for 6 mths to dec 31 10.4 billion rand versus 9.90 billion rand year ago

* Dividend per ordinary share 108.0 cents for 6 mths to dec 31 versus 93.0 cents year ago

* Firstrand expects to be fully compliant with nsfr requirements on new calibration

* Second half of year will continue to be characterised by higher inflation and low gdp growth

* Advances growth is likely to decline, as further cuts are made given deteriorating outlook

* Sarb may have to increase rates again before end of 2016 and this will place further pressure on south african consumer

* Retail and corporate bad debts are likely to increase further in second half. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.