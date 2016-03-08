FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TKH Group Q4 turnover down 3.2 pct to 344.7 million euros
#Communications Equipment
March 8, 2016 / 6:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TKH Group Q4 turnover down 3.2 pct to 344.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - TKH Group NV :

* Q4 turnover down 3.2 pct to 344.7 million euros ($379.86 million), organic turnover decline of 6.6 pct

* Q4 EBITA before one-off income and expenses increases 0.3 pct despite extremely strong Q4 2014

* Increase of 6.8 pct in Q4 net profit before amortization and one-off income and expenses

* TKH will propose the payment of a dividend of 1.10 euros per (depositary receipt for an) ordinary share (2014: 1.00 euros)

* Expects that will be able to increase turnover by 300 million euros to 500 million euros in the seven selected vertical growth markets in the next 3-5 years Source text: bit.ly/1QzsP0c Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
