March 8 (Reuters) - Klovern :

* Signs a 15-year lease with Nordic Choice Hotels in Kista

* Says tenant is expected to move in during Q3 2017

* Property will be renovated

* Says will in the same property also open a business center encompassing around 1,100 square meters under its own brand name First Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)