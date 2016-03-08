FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says entered merger on strong trading momentum
#Casinos & Gaming
March 8, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paddy Power Betfair says entered merger on strong trading momentum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair

* Paddy Power revenue up 24% to eur 1,094m, with double digit growth across all online and retail divisions

* Paddy Power operating profit up 10% to eur 180m, or 50% before eur 66m in new taxes and product fees

* Paddy Power full year dividend up 18% to 180 cents per share; additional eur 8 per share cash return during 2015

* Betfair revenue up 21% to £138m, driven primarily by 51% growth in sportsbook stakes and improved football results

* Betfair EBITDA up 10% to £26m, or 30% growth before £5m in new taxes

* Paddy Power Betfair CEO says results show both businesses entered merger on back of strong trading momentum

* New financial year has started well for Paddy Power Betfair. Revenue growth momentum has continued Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
