BRIEF-Farstorps Gård AB divests Hansa Medical shares
March 8, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Farstorps Gård AB divests Hansa Medical shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Hansa Medical AB :

* Hansa Medical has been informed that a small group of long-term institutional investors have acquired shares from Farstorps Gård AB

* Following the divestiture, Farstorps Gård AB holds approximately 1 million shares in Hansa Medical, equivalent to approximately 3 percent of the number of outstanding shares in Hansa Medical

* Farstorps Gård AB has informed Hansa Medical that Farstorps Gård AB will remain a long-term shareholder in the company and that Farstorps Gård has committed not to divest any further shares within the next 12 months (a so called 12 month lock-up period) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

