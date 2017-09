March 8 (Reuters) - Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* Estate of Gunnar Asmussen by Gert Asmussen has sold 500 shares in Ringkjoebing Landbobank for 697,500 Danish crowns ($103,460)

* Gert Asmussen is member of the board of directors in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S