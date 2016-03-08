FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2016 / 9:12 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q1 basic earnings up at DKK 8.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Investeringsselskabet Luxor A/S :

* Q1 2015/16 basic earnings 8.8 million Danish crowns ($1.30 million) versus 4.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2015/16 pre-tax loss 9.5 million crowns versus loss 13.3 million crowns year ago

* Says improvement in terms of basic earnings is primarily attributable to increase in net financial income of 1.8 million crowns and improvement of net loss/gain on mortgage deeds of 1.5 million crowns

* Sees basic earnings of about 24.0 million crowns for financial year 2015/16 compared to about 20.0 million crowns previously expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7623 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

