BRIEF-Adler, Petrus Advisers investigated in Austria over Conwert
March 8, 2016 / 10:48 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Adler, Petrus Advisers investigated in Austria over Conwert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* Conwert Immobilien Invest se was informed by Austrian takeover commission that Austrian takeover commission, on its own motion (ex officio), initiated a formal investigation

* Subject of formal investigation is whether Adler real estate ag, Mr. Cevdet caner, Petrus Advisers llp and potentially other parties qualify as parties acting in concert pursuant to section 1 para 6 of austrian takeover act

* subject of formal investigation is also whether obligation to publish a takeover offer pursuant to section 22 et seqq of Austrian takeover act has thereby been violated.

* Publication by Austrian takeover commission is expected to be published in official gazette on 9 march 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)

