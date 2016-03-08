FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nordkom acquires remaining 30 pct of Friends & Tactics
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
March 8, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nordkom acquires remaining 30 pct of Friends & Tactics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Nordkom AB :

* PostNord Strålfors acquires remaining 30 percent of Friends Tactics Sweden AB in order to develop its offering in transactional communication

* Cooperation agreement starts between PostNord Strålfors and Friends & Tactics

* Purchase price amounts to 4,972,304 Swedish crowns ($584,701.79)

* Effective date of deal is March 8

* Nordkom’s new ownership in Friends & Tactics will be 100 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5040 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.