BRIEF-Nordkom acquires remaining 30 pct of Friends & Tactics

March 8 (Reuters) - Nordkom AB :

* PostNord Strålfors acquires remaining 30 percent of Friends Tactics Sweden AB in order to develop its offering in transactional communication

* Cooperation agreement starts between PostNord Strålfors and Friends & Tactics

* Purchase price amounts to 4,972,304 Swedish crowns ($584,701.79)

* Effective date of deal is March 8

* Nordkom’s new ownership in Friends & Tactics will be 100 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5040 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)