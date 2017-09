March 8 (Reuters) - Angel Business Capital SA (former Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA) :

* Its capital increase via issue of series D shares was registered 

* Torus Investment Sp. z o.o. buys 2 million shares representing 25.45 percent stake in company

* Luna Capital LLC buys 1 million shares representing 12.73 percent stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)