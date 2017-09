March 8 (Reuters) - Heimstaden AB :

* Acquires 303 apartments in Copenhagen

* Seller is Danica Ejendomsselskap ApS and purchase price amounts to about 980 million Danish crowns ($144.80 million)

* Acquisition will be financed partly with own funds and partly through mortgage loan of about 720 million crowns

* Possession is planned for end of April 2016 Source text for Eikon:

