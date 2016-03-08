FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines CEO - comfortable being in 15-20 pct growth rate range over next 5 yrs - conf call
March 8, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines CEO - comfortable being in 15-20 pct growth rate range over next 5 yrs - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc :

* Comfortable being in the 15-20 percent growth rate range over next 5 yrs - conf call

* Not seeing any issues related to Zika affecting business currently - conf call

* In talks with Airbus to convert later A321 deliveries to A320 - conf call

* Will maintain “higher than average” liquidity as we grow - conf call

* Believe cost structure will remain stable over long term - conf call

* Though oil prices are low now, we are assuming that they will be higher in the future and are planning growth accordingly - conf call Further company coverage:

