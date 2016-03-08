FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ansaldo Sts in consortium with Stadler wins contract for modernization of Glasgow underground
#Communications Equipment
March 8, 2016 / 3:48 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ansaldo Sts in consortium with Stadler wins contract for modernization of Glasgow underground 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Ansaldo Sts SpA :

* In consortium with Stadler wins contracts for modernization of Glasgow underground

* The contract envisages the replacement of the train fleet and the modernization of the signalling and control systems, associated equipment, and for 10 years maintenance support services

* Total value of the contract is 203.2 million pounds 

* Ansaldo share in consortium is valued at 104.3 million pounds ($147.96 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7049 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

