BRIEF-Exmar and Pacific Exploration and Production agree to terminate agreement

March 8 (Reuters) - Exmar NV :

* Exmar and Pacific Exploration and Production Corp (PEP) have agreed to terminate a liquefaction and storage agreement, originally executed in March 2012 for a term of 15 years

* Settlement agreement stipulates a termination fee payable by PEP to Exmar in monthly installments from March 2016 until June 2017

* Exmar is actively negotiating new employment of the CFLNG with several counterparts and the CFLNG will be delivered in the Q2 2016 from the Wison shipyard in Nantong (China)