BRIEF-Hammerson prices issue of 500 mln euro 1.75 pct bonds maturing in 2023
March 8, 2016 / 5:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hammerson prices issue of 500 mln euro 1.75 pct bonds maturing in 2023

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :

* Announces successful launch and pricing of a seven year, eur500m bond maturing 2023

* Issue was significantly oversubscribed and placed with investors from UK, France, Germany, Belgium and fifteen other european countries

* Proceeds of issue will be used to part refinance bank facilities raised for recent investments in Dublin and Birmingham

* Bond was priced at 157 basis points over euro mid swap rate and has an annual coupon of 1.75 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

