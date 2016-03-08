FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ipsen and Peptimimesis announce research partnership in oncology
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 8, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ipsen and Peptimimesis announce research partnership in oncology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen and peptimimesis announce a research partnership in oncology

* Research partnership for novel therapeutic peptides targeting a transmembrane receptor overexpressed in a large number of cancers and implicated in their development

* Option for Ipsen to acquire the exclusive rights to develop and market the new drug candidates

* If option is exercised, Ipsen could make further potential payments to peptimimesis at development, regulatory and commercial milestones

* If option is exercised, Ipsen could make royalty payments on worldwide annual net sales

* Peptimimesis will receive financial support from Ipsen for the research phases, as well as milestone payments associated to the program Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.