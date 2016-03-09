FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY net sales down 10.8 pct at CHF 180.6 mln
March 9, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY net sales down 10.8 pct at CHF 180.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* Net sales in FY 2015 totaled 180.6 million Swiss francs ($180.94 million), 10.8 pct less than in 2014 (202.5 million francs)

* FY EBIT before restructuring costs reached 3.1 million francs (2014: 10.2 million francs)

* Net profit in 2015 amounted to 0.7 million francs before restructuring costs of 4.7 million francs (net profit 2014: 7.0 million francs)

* Is expecting results of internal restructuring to be reflected in growth in sales and results during second half of 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1pwChZf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9981 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

