BRIEF-Tiger Brands appoints Lawrence Mac Dougall as CEO
March 9, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands appoints Lawrence Mac Dougall as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Appointment of chief executive officer

* Announces appointment of Lawrence Mac Dougall as new CEO of Tiger Brands

* His effective date of employment will be communicated by end of march

* Lawrence will join Tiger Brands from Mondelez International where he is currently executive vice president and regional president for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

* Noel Doyle will continue to serve as acting CEO until lawrence joins organisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

