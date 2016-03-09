BRIEF-Tiger Brands appoints Lawrence Mac Dougall as CEO

March 9 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Appointment of chief executive officer

* Announces appointment of Lawrence Mac Dougall as new CEO of Tiger Brands

* His effective date of employment will be communicated by end of march

* Lawrence will join Tiger Brands from Mondelez International where he is currently executive vice president and regional president for Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

* Noel Doyle will continue to serve as acting CEO until lawrence joins organisation