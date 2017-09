March 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :

* AstraZeneca’s potential medicine for neuromyelitis optica receives FDA orphan drug designation

* US FDA has granted orphan drug designation for investigational anti-cd19 monoclonal antibody, medi-551

* Developed by Medimmune, Medi-551 is currently in phase IIb clinical development for NMO