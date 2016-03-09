FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Petroceltic says Irish High Court approves interim examiner appointment
March 9, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Petroceltic says Irish High Court approves interim examiner appointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Petroceltic International Plc :

* Irish High Court has approved its application for appointment of Michael Mcateer of Grant Thornton as interim examiner

* Worldview, which on March 4, 2016 presented a petition for appointment of an examiner, consented to application

* Petition companies are now subject to protection of court pursuant to relevant provisions of Companies Act 2014 of Ireland

* Full hearing of petition will be heard on April 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

