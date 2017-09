March 9 (Reuters) - Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Veloxis Pharmaceuticals has decided to close its office in Hørsholm, Denmark, and move all activities to the U.S. where most of the company’s current activities is already located

* The process is expected to be completed during the second half of 2016