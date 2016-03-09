FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Partners Group offers to acquire Axia NetMedia
March 9, 2016 / 12:22 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Partners Group offers to acquire Axia NetMedia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG :

* Partners Group offers to acquire TSX-listed fiber network operator Axia NetMedia

* Offer is unanimously recommended by Axia’s board of directors

* At 4.25 Canadian dollars ($3.17) per share, Partners group’s offer represents a premium of 49 pct to Axia’s share price at close of business on March 8, 2016, valuing company at a market capitalization of C$272 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3386 Canadian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)

