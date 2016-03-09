BRIEF-DiaSorin FY net profit rises to EUR 100.5 mln; proposes dividend of EUR 0.65/shr

March 9 (Reuters) - DiaSorin SpA :

* Proposed cash dividend equal to 0.65 euro per share

* FY net profit at 100.5 million euros ($110.27 million) versus 84.1 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue at 499.2 million euros versus 443.8 million euros a year ago

* Sees 2016 revenues growth between 5 percent and 6 percent at constant exchange rates compared with 2015

* Sees 2016 EBITDA growth between 6 percent and 7 percent at constant exchange rates compared with 2015