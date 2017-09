March 9 (Reuters) - Global Asset Management Ltd :

* FY revenue at 204.5 million rand versus 185.1 million rand

* FY profit before taxation at 9.2 million rand versus 15.87 million rand

* FY earnings per share at 14.7 cents per share versus 24.8 cents per share