BRIEF-Jensen Group 2015 revenue up 19.5% to 286.3 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 9, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jensen Group 2015 revenue up 19.5% to 286.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Jensen Group NV :

* FY cash flow (EBITDA) amounts to 31.7 million euros ($34.92 million), a 41.2 pct increase compared to last year

* Revenue 2015 amounts to 286.3 million euros, a 19.5 pct increase compared to last year

* Net profit from the continuing operations amounts to 17.7 million euros, an increase of 35.3 pct compared to last year

* Considers the level of orders adequate to get off to a good start in 2016

* FY operating profit (EBIT) amounts to 24.8 million euros, which is 26.0 pct higher than last year

* Proposes AGM supplemental dividend of 0.15 euro per share based on results of the year

* Says has dividend policy of distributing 0.25 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1R74bkL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9078 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

