FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Impax Labs to cut 213 jobs in restructuring to save $23-$27 mln
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Impax Labs to cut 213 jobs in restructuring to save $23-$27 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Board of directors of Impax Laboratories Inc approved a restructuring plan

* Plan does not impact company’s research and development (research and development) activities at middlesex site

* Currently expects plan to achieve annualized cost savings of between $23 million to $27 million and to realize these savings beginning in 2017

* Currently expects that approximately $22 million to $25 million of such total charges will be incurred in 2016

* Plan involves closure of company’s middlesex, new jersey manufacturing and packaging site

* Says plan involves related reduction in workforce of approximately 213 positions

* Sees will incur aggregate pre-tax charges in connection with plan of approximately $45 million to $53 million over next two years Source text: (1.usa.gov/21YV7cT) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.