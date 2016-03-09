BRIEF-Genmab files for European approval of ofatumumab combination to treat leukemia

March 9 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Genmab

* Says announces European regulatory submission for ofatumumab in combination with fludarabine and cyclophosphamide for relapsed CLL

* Says CLL is the most common form of leukemia in the Western world, accounting for 30 percent of adult leukemias

* Says application was submitted by Novartis under ofatumumab collaboration between Novartis and Genmab

* Says application is based on results from a phase III study

* Says top-line results from this trial were reported in April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)