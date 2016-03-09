FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's says Atlantic City, NJ risks default, possible bankruptcy
#Market News
March 9, 2016 / 7:51 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Atlantic City, NJ risks default, possible bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Atlantic City, NJ, risks default, possible bankruptcy without rescue legislation

* Without drastic action, Atlantic City could suffer a debt service default as early as April or May

* If Atlantic City releases restricted cash or fails to pay operating expenses, it may be able to avoid debt service default for another quarter

* While debate on bills continues, Moody’s identified 3 potential scenarios that would have positive/negative effect on Atlantic City’s credit quality

* Factoring in full $190 million in tax refund liabilities, we project a budget deficit of $102 million in fiscal 2016 for Atlantic City

* Under all scenarios, Atlantic City’s financial position will remain vulnerable to external factors

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
