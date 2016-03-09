BRIEF-Immofinanz says sells 10 pct stake in Buwog for 171 mln eur

March 9 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG :
* Announces successful completion of disposal of 10 million Buwog shares through an accelerated bookbuilding
* Selling price was equal to 17.1 euros per share, corresponding to a discount of 8.9 pct to today’s closing price of shares
* Transaction is expected to settle on March 14, 2016
* Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company’s issued share capital
* This generated total gross proceeds to Immofinanz of approximately 171 million euros
* Following settlement of transaction, Immofinanz will hold approximately 28.5 million ordinary shares in company