BRIEF-Immofinanz says sells 10 pct stake in Buwog for 171 mln eur

March 9 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG :

* Announces successful completion of disposal of 10 million Buwog shares through an accelerated bookbuilding

* Selling price was equal to 17.1 euros per share, corresponding to a discount of 8.9 pct to today’s closing price of shares

* Transaction is expected to settle on March 14, 2016

* Placing shares represent approximately 10 pct of company’s issued share capital

* This generated total gross proceeds to Immofinanz of approximately 171 million euros

* Following settlement of transaction, Immofinanz will hold approximately 28.5 million ordinary shares in company