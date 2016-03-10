FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA at CHF 180.8 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
March 10, 2016 / 6:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gategroup Holding FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA at CHF 180.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding AG :

* Adjusted 2015 EBITDA at 180.8 million Swiss francs ($181.25 million), a 7.2 pct increase

* In FY reported a 63.4 million Swiss francs loss attributable to shareholders compared to 38.9 million francs profit for 2014

* Revenue for full year 2015 of 3,107.7 million Swiss francs at constant exchange rates, 3.3 pct over prior year

* Dividend of 0.30 francs per share proposed

* Targeting EBITDA margin expansion of 25-50 basis points per annum over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
