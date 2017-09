March 10 (Reuters) - Chargeurs SA :

* FY net profit up 42% to 15.3 million ($16.79 million)

* Recommended dividend up 50% at 0.30 per share

* FY recurring operating profit EUR 30.6 million versus EUR 22.9 million year ago

* 2016 recurring operating profit is set to grow and free cash flow should remain high