BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank FY profit up by 19.7 pct at CHF 86.3 mmln
March 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Liechtensteinische Landesbank FY profit up by 19.7 pct at CHF 86.3 mmln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* Increased its annual profit in 2015 by 19.7 pct to 86.3 million Swiss francs ($86.55 million)

* Due to sale of swisspartners Group as well as currency effects, FY assets under management fell by 9.3 pct to 45.6 billion Swiss francs 

* Sale of swisspartners Group led to a decline in fee and commission income by 21.5 pct to 149.6 million Swiss francs in 2015

* Proposes that general meeting of shareholders on May 4 increase dividend to 1.60 Swiss francs per LLB share

* FY loans to clients rose by 2.5 pct to 11.0 billion Swiss francs 

* Net interest income, before credit loss expense, fell in 2015 due to higher interest rate hedging costs by 3.0 pct to 132.5 million Swiss francs 

* Is confident that thanks to its stable basis, its focused business model, and its clear strategy, it will continue to achieve operating progress in 2016 business year and generate a solid net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

