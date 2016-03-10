FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group FY revenue down 4.8 pct at CHF 1.98 bln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 10, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group FY revenue down 4.8 pct at CHF 1.98 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* FY revenue decrease of 4.8 pct to 1,976 million Swiss francs ($1.98 billion)

* FY adjusted EBITDA at 627 million francs (-1.8 pct) with 80 bps margin improvement

* FY net loss of 113 million francs (45 million francs adjusted for IPO and refinancing costs)

* Proposed dividend of 3 francs per share

* Guidance of 600 million - 620 million francs adjusted EBITDA in 2016

* Upon meeting its 2016 guidance, Sunrise expects to propose a dividend to AGM for financial year 2016 in range of 3.24 francs and 3.36 francs per share to be paid from reserves from capital contribution in 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1UUpcoC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.