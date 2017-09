March 10 (Reuters) - Refresco Gerber NV :

* Volume in full year 2015 increased 2.1 pct to 6,095.5 million liters (FY 2014: 5,968.9 million liters)

* On a reported basis FY net profit amounted to 41.8 million euros ($45.9 million) (FY 2014: 38.7 million euros)

* FY gross profit margin per liter in euro cents amounted to 14.2 euro cents (FY 2014: 14.2 euro cents) Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)