March 10 (Reuters) - Ctac NV :

* FY net revenue up 3 percent at 86.1 million euros ($94.44 million)

* FY net income up 42 pct at 2.4 million euros

* FY operating income 3.4 million euros, up 27 percent

* Resumes dividend with proposal of 0.06 euros per ordinary share

* Sees continuing upward trend in 2016 with expected further rise in profit Source text: bit.ly/1QISV2c Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)