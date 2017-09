(Refiles to add converstion to USD)

March 10 (Reuters) - Gaumont SA :

* Reports FY consolidated revenue is 217.0 million euros ($238.0 million), compared to 190.1 million euros a year ago

* FY other operating income amounted to 4.0 million euros in 2015, versus 6.0 million euros in 2014

* FY net income stood at 17.8 million euros in 2015, compared to 18.3 million euros in 2014