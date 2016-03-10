FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MHP Q4 net loss narrows to $89 mln
March 10, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MHP Q4 net loss narrows to $89 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - MHP SA :

* Q4 revenue $285 million versus $345 million year ago

* Q4 net loss $89 million versus loss of $110 million year ago

* Q4 EBITDA $73 million versus $102 million year ago

* Q4 foreign exchange loss $130 million versus loss of $216 million year ago

* Says proposed dividend of $0.7529 per share to be paid as an interim dividend for 2016 contingent upon completion of the due diligence required by Luxembourg law, with a decision expected by March 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

