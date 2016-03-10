BRIEF-Agfa Gevaert FY net income rises to 71 million euros

March 10 (Reuters) - Agfa Gevaert NV :

* FY net income 71 million euros ($77.94 million) versus 59 million euros year ago

* FY recurring EBITDA 240 million euros ($263.47 million) versus 222 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 2.65 billion euros versus 2.62 billion euros year ago

* Says set to achieve profitable growth in years to come

* Second target is to achieve further top line growth

* Group aims to deliver a 2016 recurring EBITDA percentage of 10 percent of revenue

* Group expects that it will be able to grow its full year revenue to 3 billion euros in the medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)