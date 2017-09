March 10 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group Plc

* boards of just retirement and partnership assurance are pleased to announce that pra and fca have each approved change in control applications made in connection with recommended all-share merger of just retirement and partnership assurance to create jrp group plc

* Further update on merger expected March 11 following results statements on both companies