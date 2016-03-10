FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tigenix successfully raises 23.75 mln euro in private placement
#Healthcare
March 10, 2016 / 10:41 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tigenix successfully raises 23.75 mln euro in private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Successfully raises 23.75 million euro ($26.07 million) in private placement

* Subscription price of 0.95 euro per share

* Private placement of 25,000,000 new shares

* Net proceeds of private placement will be used by Tigenix to advance in CX601 marketing authorization approval process in europe

* Net proceeds of private placement will be used for the technology transfer of CX601 to Lonza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9110 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
