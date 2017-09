March 10 (Reuters) - Marketaxess Holdings Inc:

* Marketaxess to launch electronic trading for $3.6 trillion municipal bond market

* Expects to have about 60 dealers and 250 institutional investor firms connected to municipal bond platform when it launches

* Hired Hardy Manges to spearhead its dealer sales efforts for municipal bonds

* Manges joins from Cantor Fitzgerald Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: