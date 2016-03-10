BRIEF-Resilux FY revenue of 291.6 mln euro, up 3.3%

March 10 (Reuters) - Resilux NV :

* FY revenue of 291.6 million euro ($325.5 million), up 3.3 pct

* FY EBITDA of 38.5 million euro, up 16.3 pct

* FY consolidated net profit group share of 17.9 million euro, up 42.4 pct

* FY net profit after equity not available yet

* Proposal for payment of dividend of 2.00 euro per share

* Expects to realise in 2016 an operational cash flow (EBITDA) at least in line with the operational cash flow in 2015