FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Resilux FY revenue of 291.6 mln euro, up 3.3%
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 10, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Resilux FY revenue of 291.6 mln euro, up 3.3%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Resilux NV :

* FY revenue of 291.6 million euro ($325.5 million), up 3.3 pct

* FY EBITDA of 38.5 million euro, up 16.3 pct

* FY consolidated net profit group share of 17.9 million euro, up 42.4 pct

* FY net profit after equity not available yet

* Proposal for payment of dividend of 2.00 euro per share

* Expects to realise in 2016 an operational cash flow (EBITDA) at least in line with the operational cash flow in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1paJJZR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.